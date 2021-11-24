Chillicothe City Council to meet November 29th

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a workshop and regular meeting next week.

City finances and the budget are to be discussed at the workshop in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities meeting room on November 29, 2021, at 5 pm.

The city council will consider an ordinance during the regular meeting at 5:30 that would approve financing for the purchase of land. The ordinance would authorize the City of Chillicothe to enter into a taxable lease-purchase transaction with Security Bank of Kansas City for the acquisition of land.

The council will also consider approval of budget lines for the American Rescue Act Fund and rededicating Fund 45 to the Demolition Fund. City Clerk Roze Frampton explains Fund 45 was for the former hospital, which was torn down, and the land was sold.

Other items on the agenda include appointment recommendations to serve on the CMU Board of Public Works as well as discussion regarding industrial park development and adoption of a temporary employee sick leave policy.

The agenda for the Chillicothe City Council’s meeting on November 29th also includes a closed session for discussion of real estate and employees and/or personnel.