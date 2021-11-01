Chillicothe Area Chamber Holiday Parade theme for 2021 is “Recipe for a Merry Christmas.”

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the 75th annual Chillicothe Area Chamber Holiday Parade with a theme of “Recipe for a Merry Christmas.”

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and includes floats, bands, vehicles, animals, favorite characters, and, of course, Santa. The parade is organized by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce through its Parade Committee who work to keep this local tradition alive for the community.

“HyVee & Sonoco are proud to co-sponsor the Annual Holiday Parade as part of their ongoing commitment to the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and support of community development,” said Crystal Narr, Executive Director of the Chamber.

“Parade registration can be easily completed online at this link. There is an early entry deadline of Friday, November 5, 2021, so we encourage people to get entered this week,” stated Narr.

Entries can be placed in either judged or non-judged categories. All participants are asked to be creative and decorate their parade entry. Cash prizes are awarded to the top three places in each judged category. The judged categories are business, youth organizations, and non-profit organizations.

For more information, contact the Chamber 660-646-4050 or [email protected].