Chillicothe, along with multiple departments, respond to fire in rural Livingston County

The Chillicothe Fire Department, with mutual aid calls to two other departments, responded to a house fire last night at 16758 LIV Road Number 230.

Upon arrival at 5:40 pm, Chillicothe firefighters found a single-story house with fire and heavy smoke coming from the center front of the house and roof. There also was fire coming from the rear of the house and roof. The fire department listed the owner as Howard Robertson.

Law enforcement on the scene advised that everyone was out of the house.

Chillicothe firefighters began drafting the fire operation using tank water and then attempted to draft from a port-a-tank when drafting issues developed with the pump primer of Engine 3. Another fire engine responded to the scene.

Mutual aid included Chula Fire Department with a tanker, an engine, and six personnel. Wheeling Fire Department brought an engine, a brush truck, and three personnel. Farmer’s Electric Cooperative had been called to cut down the power lines going to the house.

The Chillicothe department noted approximately 36,000 gallons of water were shuttled to the scene. Chillicothe firefighters were at the scene a total of four hours Thursday night.