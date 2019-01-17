Casey’s General Stores raise more than $845K for “Hope For The Warriors”

During its seventh annual dog tag campaign, Casey’s General Stores raised more than $845,000 for Hope For The Warriors®, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families.

The check presentation took place at the Siloam Springs, Arkansas Casey’s store – the location that collected the most donations.

During the month of November, customers of Casey’s General Stores purchased $1 dog tags that were displayed throughout the store. Collective efforts from the more than 2,000 stores located in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wisconsin raised $845,797.86.

Funds will benefit veterans, service members and military families through a variety of programming including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

“Each year, we are so honored to host the dog tag campaign to support the brave men and women who serve our country,” said Mike Richardson, vice president of marketing at Casey’s General Stores. “Once again, our customers and employees stepped up to help Hope For The Warriors create positive change and provide hope to those military families who need it most.”

In seven years of supporting Hope For The Warriors, Casey’s General Stores have raised more than $4 million.

“Because of companies like Casey’s General Stores, Hope For The Warriors continues to be able to aid veterans, service members and military families who have given so much for our country,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder, and president of the nonprofit organization. “We are incredibly thankful and blessed to have loyal supporters like Casey’s General Stores, their customers, and staff.”