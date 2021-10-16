Carrollton woman life-flighted to Liberty after crashing on Route D

Local News October 16, 2021October 16, 2021 KTTN News
Life Flight Helicopter
A Carrollton woman sustained injuries when a vehicle overturned in northwest Carroll County the night on Friday, October 15.

An air ambulance transported 31-year-old April Shackelford to the Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries.

The vehicle traveled north on Route D before running off the road half of a mile south of County Road 130, striking a ditch, and overturning. The vehicle came to rest on its top.

The vehicle was totaled and the patrol report indicated Shackelford did not wear a seat belt.

