Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Carroll County Route W two days this week for culvert replacements. The road will close from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, in the following segments:

Wednesday, Dec. 15 – closed from County Road 191 to County Road 185/193

Thursday, Dec. 16 – closed from County Road 161 to Route T

Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closures.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.