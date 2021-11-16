Carroll County Memorial Hospital expands visitor policy for inpatient care

Carroll County Memorial Hospital announces, effective Wednesday, November 17, it will expand the Inpatient Care Visitor Policy to two visitors per patient with extended hours.

“We know how important it is for patients to have access to their family and friends and we are glad to be able to expand the policy,” said Scott Thoreson, Chief Executive Officer. “We have a dedicated COVID-19 team that continuously monitors and reviews healthcare recommendations, policies, trends, and statistics, which allows us to make informed decisions in order to keep our patients and staff safe.”

Inpatient Care Visitor Policy is as follows:

Adult visitors only (18 and older)

Two visitors per patient

Visiting Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Must use Main Entrance

Visitors must be screened, temperature checked, and be free of COVID-19 symptoms

Visitors must wear a mask at all times, including patient rooms

Isolation patients and patients with COVID-19 will NOT be allowed visitors

Exceptions for end of life visitation is under the discretion of the charge nurse

Visitors screening positive will not be allowed to visit and are encouraged to seek treatment if they are experiencing severe symptoms, such as a high fever or shortness of breath.

“Though we are expanding this policy, we still ask that visitors be extra careful before coming to see our patients,” said Emily Braun, CCMH Director of Nursing Services. “Germs are easily spread and hand hygiene is of utmost importance.”

CCMH Emergency Department Visitor Policy continues to allow one adult visitor.

Emergency Department Visitor Policy is as follows:

Adult visitors only (18 and older)

One designated visitor per day

Visitor will not be allowed to leave and reenter

Visitor is expected to remain bedside unless asked to leave by staff

Must use Main Entrance

Visitor must be screened, temperature checked, and be free of COVID-19 symptoms

Visitor must wear a mask at all times, including bedside

Patients with COVID-19 or COVID-19 symptoms will NOT be allowed visitors

Exceptions for end of life and extraordinary circumstances are under the discretion of the Emergency Department Staff

CCMH remains focused on providing outstanding care and continues to work in close partnership with state and local health departments and the CDC, and will continue to reevaluate processes as conditions evolve.

For more information about the services at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, visit Carroll County Memorial Hospital website or call 660-542-1695.