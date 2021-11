Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The candidates have been announced for the Princeton FCCLA and FFA Barnwarming which is to be held on November 6, 2021. The event will be held at the Mercer County Fair Building in Princeton from 7 to 11 p.m.

Senior candidates are Luke Kelly and Becca Kile, Kaleb Thomas and Kyla Coffman, and Logan Garrison and Hannah Bruse.

Attendants are juniors Riley Moreno and Klaire Buckler, sophomores Tristan Girdner and Hannah Meighen, and freshmen Clay Evans and Nevaeh Brizendine.

