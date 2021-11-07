Cameron woman injured after SUV hits deer on Highway 116

Local News November 7, 2021
Deer in roadway with oncoming car
A Cameron resident was hurt Sunday morning when the sports utility vehicle she was driving hit a deer on Highway 116 east of Lathrop.

Sixty-seven-year-old Terri Neely was taken by Caldwell County Ambulance to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened at approximately 8:30 Sunday morning four miles east of Lathrop as the SUV, a 2017 Lincoln MKZ, was eastbound on Highway 116 when it hit the deer, causing the SUV to come to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of the road.

Neely was wearing a seat belt and the SUV was demolished.

