Cameron man injured when car struck by Kenworth truck

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron man sustained moderate injuries when the car he drove was struck by a Kenworth truck seven miles east of Saint Joseph the morning of November 26th.

Emergency medical services transported 74-year old David Marmet to Mosaic Life Care. No injuries were reported for truck driver 74-year-old John Chase of Abilene, Kansas.

The vehicles traveled east on Highway 36 east of Highway 31, and the truck was in the passing lane. A crash report says the truck was merging into the driving lane and hit the car. The car spun off the left side of the road and came to rest in the median. The truck came to a controlled stop on the shoulder. The car had extensive damage, and the truck received minor damage.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore seat belts.