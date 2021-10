A Cameron man who allegedly subjected two children younger than 12 years old to sexual contact has been charged with two counts of felony second-degree child molestation.

Thirty-four-year-old Nolan Michael Mowrey is to be held on no bond.

A probable cause statement accuses Mowrey of inappropriately touching the 11-year-old and nine-year-old daughters of a live-in roommate at their residence in Hamilton in August.

Mowrey allegedly admitted he was drunk at the time.