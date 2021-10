The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reports two males and one female were taken into custody after the execution of a search warrant on a property in Hideaway Lakes in Polo on October 27, 2021.

The search resulted in the seizure of multiple weapons, a large amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cash, and numerous stolen items. Charges are pending.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Clinton County Sheriff’s K-9 officer.