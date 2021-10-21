BTC Bank receives regulatory approval for the acquisition of Home Exchange Bank and 1st Cameron State Bank

BTC Bank has received regulatory approval for the acquisitions of Home Exchange Bank and 1st Cameron State Bank. The conversion of banking systems is to take place on November 8, 2021.

Acquired locations include 1st Cameron State Bank’s two locations in Cameron, Missouri, along with three Home Exchange Bank locations in Jamesport, Oregon, and Gilman City, Missouri. The approved acquisitions will bring BTC Bank’s total assets to almost $1 billion and full-service branches to 18 throughout North-Central Missouri and Southern Iowa.

“BTC Bank has made an ongoing strategic commitment to search for partnerships that help us bring the benefits of a community bank to more rural people while reinforcing our position as a strong and reliable financial institution,” says Doug Fish, BTC Bank President, and CEO. “These two banks have exceeded our expectations as optimal partners to help us expand our footprint and ensure financial services are accessible to more rural communities.”

The same banking professionals who currently assist customers and the community will continue to do so with BTC Bank. “We will take the necessary steps to ensure smooth transitions of service for new customers while continuing our long-term commitment to providing exemplary service to all of the communities we serve,” says Fish.