Brookfield man injured in 3-vehicle crash at Highway 36 on-ramp

The Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield man sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Marceline on Tuesday morning, November 9.

An ambulance transported the driver of the car 24-year-old Keegan Sheppard to Pershing Memorial Hospital. No injuries were reported for the drivers of a pickup truck, 63-year-old C. G. Mick of Brookfield, or a semi-truck, 65-year-old James Ayers of Dumont, Iowa.

The car slowed due to road congestion at the westbound Highway 36 on-ramp causing the pickup to hit the car in the rear, which in turn, caused the car to impact the semi.

The car and pickup were totaled, and the semi received minor damage.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Adam Crouch with the Fire Marshal’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

