Brookfield man injured in 3-vehicle crash at Highway 36 on-ramp

Local News November 9, 2021November 9, 2021 KTTN News
Accident Graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield man sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Marceline on Tuesday morning, November 9.

An ambulance transported the driver of the car 24-year-old Keegan Sheppard to Pershing Memorial Hospital. No injuries were reported for the drivers of a pickup truck, 63-year-old C. G. Mick of Brookfield, or a semi-truck, 65-year-old James Ayers of Dumont, Iowa.

The car slowed due to road congestion at the westbound Highway 36 on-ramp causing the pickup to hit the car in the rear, which in turn, caused the car to impact the semi.

The car and pickup were totaled, and the semi received minor damage.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Adam Crouch with the Fire Marshal’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

Post Views: 489
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.