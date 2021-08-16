Bright Futures Trenton “Back to School” event serves hundreds

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Results have been announced in the recent Grundy County “Back to School” events hosted by Bright Futures Trenton.

This was the fourth year for back-to-school activities, and the second year all Grundy County schools were invited to participate. Over 420 volunteer hours by community members on Thursday, August 12, 2021, were logged, with many more hours logged beginning in April to make the event come together.

Backpacks and Supplies were distributed to 268 Trenton R9 students with 30 pupils served in Spickard. Laredo purchased supplies and backpacks for all students and purchased a Laredo Tigers T-shirt for each student. A total of 37 attended to pick up their supplies, and Grundy R-5 Elementary reported 38 students.

Other results include “Like new” clothing, and new underwear/socks went to 165 adults and students, New shoes to 196 students, and 344 pairs of socks, recycled gym shoes for 16 students were distributed. In addition, 43 students received back-to-school haircuts, Trenton Bulldog “like new” apparel was distributed to 225 adults, and students, hygiene items such as shampoo and soap went to 116 students, totaling 350 items.

Trenton Cinema offered a free movie on three screens with 235 people attending. In addition, Trenton Cinema distributed 290 free Coke products, along with offering free popcorn and candy. The Kiwanis Club and HyVee cookout hosted 100 adults and students, and 80 attended the free Swim Party sponsored by Bright Futures Trenton.

The volunteer group extends thanks to Trenton Middle School teacher Sheridan Mounce for taking pictures. Jon Guthrie and the THS football players and FCA members in helping move resources and put up banners.

A special thanks was extended to those who opened their doors and allowed Bright Futures to use their facilities for the back-to-school events. Those organizations included the First Christian Church, First Assembly of God Church, First Baptist Church, Rissler Elementary, Humphreys Elementary, Laredo School, Spickard School, Trenton Cinema, Wesley United Methodist (storage), BTC Bank of Trenton (planning meetings), and the Trenton Parks Department.

A special thanks was also extended to the more than 20 Bright Futures Trenton Planning Team members, who made this year’s event such a success. Those people include Chris Hoffman, Dave Miller, Leslie Woodard, Taylor Ormsby, Kristi Harris, Cara McClellan, Christy Tolson, Chris Small, Marjorie Keuhn, Misty Foster, Adriane Todd, Terry Holtzclaw, Daniel Gott, Kara Helmandollar, Anna Muselman, Linda Crooks, John Guthrie, Amy Oberman, Trisha Sharp, Jennifer Dyer, and Coordinators-Lynn Griffin and Terri Critten

