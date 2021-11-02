Bridge on Highway 136 west of Princeton now narrowed to one lane

The Weldon Fork of the Grand River Bridge on U.S. Route 136, just west of Princeton, is now narrowed to one lane for repair.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation had planned to complete repairs at the bridge this week but found more work was needed than originally anticipated. The single-lane closure will remain up through November and temporary traffic signals will be in place to guide motorists over the bridge.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.