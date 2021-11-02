Breast Health Radiologist, Dr. Amy Patel, speaks to NCMC students and staff

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month throughout October, North Central Missouri College hosted a guest lecture with Dr. Amy Patel.

Dr. Patel, a Chillicothe native, is a Board-Certified Radiologist who specializes in Breast Imaging. She is a Breast Radiologist and Medical Director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital, while also serving as an Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine. Dr. Patel holds many professional interests, is a member of numerous boards, and was the first female and youngest radiologist recipient of the ACR Howard Fleishon MD Advocate of the Year Award.

Dr. Amy Patel said, “I am delighted for the opportunity to educate and empower the next generation of healthcare workers to take charge of their breast health as well as equipping them with evidence-based data/knowledge on the latest technology. Together, we can improve the lives of Missouri patients.”

Dr. Patel spoke to students about important methods for early detection of breast cancer, including modern technology involved with mammography screening. She emphasized the advantage 3D mammography provides for early detection. Dr. Patel spoke about essential topics such as equitable health care access for underserved populations. She concluded the lecture by breaking down common myths related to mammography avoidance.

“NCMC is very fortunate to have Dr. Patel as a guest lecturer for our students and staff, said NCMC Dean of Instruction Mitch Holder. “Amy is a native-north Missourian who cares deeply about our rural communities and the impact of breast cancer rates throughout our region. She is continuously recognized for her advocacy of breast cancer awareness and early detection. It is a highly valuable experience for our students to hear from Dr. Patel, not only for their own health but in preparation for their careers as a health care professional.”