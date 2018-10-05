Breast Cancer Awareness themed Wright Run set for Saturday morning, rain or shine

The “Breast Cancer Awareness” themed Wright Run 5K/10K in Trenton is still on for Saturday morning.

Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation Development Officer Dave Bain says the run to benefit the foundation’s Equipment Fund will be held rain or shine, unless it is storming with lightning, then the event may be canceled.

The race is set to begin at the hospital entrance Saturday morning, October 6th at 8 am with Bain noting traffic on Highway 6 will be blocked periodically as runners cross the road.

A Kids Dash for children 10 years old and younger begins at 9 o’clock with those participants asked to wear superhero costumes.

Bain says more than 130 participants have registered for the Wright Run so far and adds that includes about 20 four-person teams.

Participants can register by seeing Dave Bain at the hospital Friday or in the hospital’s Education Room Saturday morning beginning at 7 o’clock. The cost is $30 per individual or $120 per team.

Pink t-shirts and special edition breast cancer awareness bricks will be available to purchase at the race with proceeds from the Wright Run going to purchase a new treadmill for the therapy department and a new ventilator for the hospital.

The Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group will also be at the run passing out information and resources as well as selling tickets for a 50/50 drawing. The winner of the drawing will be announced Saturday night at the car show in Downtown Trenton.