Big rig hits pickup west of Osborn on Highway 36

The Highway Patrol reports a Cowgill man sustained minor injuries when the semi-truck he drove struck a pickup truck two miles west of Osborn on Tuesday afternoon, November 2.

An ambulance took 52-year-old James Blakley to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for pickup driver 23-year-old Cooper O’Connor of Plattsburg.

The vehicles traveled west on Highway 36, and the pickup attempted to turn onto a private drive and the big rig struck the rear of the pickup. Both vehicles came to rest on the north side of the road.

The semi was totaled, and the pickup had extensive damage. Blakley wore a seat belt, but O’Connor did not.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.