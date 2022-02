Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Bethany man faces two felony counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy after an alleged sexual assault on January 29.

Twenty-one-year-old Casey Joe Thurman’s bond was set at $150,000 cash only. A bond appearance hearing is scheduled for February 9th.

A probable cause statement says the alleged sexual assault happened in Thurman’s bedroom, and the victim told Thurman to stop during the incident.

