Benefit for Robert “Big Bob” Cummings set for October 30

A benefit will be held in Jamesport to help with medical, travel, and everyday expenses for a man diagnosed with lunch cancer. The Benefit for Robert “Big Bob” Cummings will be at the Spillman Event Center on October 30, 2021.

A poker run will start at 10 o’clock in the morning, weather permitting and a baked potato bar will begin at noon. There will be a cornhole tournament at 2 o’clock. A two-person team will cost $25 per person, and a scavenger hunt will run from 2 to 4 o’clock. A five-person team will cost $100.

Chili, vegetable soup, and chicken noodle soup will be served from 4:30 to 6:30. The baked potato bar will be available during the supper while supplies last.

Auctioneer Brock Griffin will take bids on items at an auction from 6:30 to 8 o’clock.

Mixology will perform at 8 o’clock.

More information on the Benefit for Robert “Big Bob” Cummings on October 30 can be obtained by contacting Janelle King about the cornhole tournament at 660-605-0377, Lisa Hedrick about the scavenger hunt at 660-605-0406, or Dave Minor about the poker run at 660-654-4211.

More information on the soup supper can be obtained by contacting Teresa Parker at 660-654-1053, Margie Ropp at 660-605-0323, or Angela William at 660-973-2066.