Authorities conducting investigation after human remains found in Union Star; Two arrested on unrelated charges

Northwest Missouri authorities are investigating a possible homicide after discovering a body this week at Union Star in DeKalb County.

Sheriff Kasey Keesaman reports his office received information Monday from an outside agency regarding a death that occurred on South 7th Street in Union Star. Since that lead, Keesaman said law enforcement has executed several search warrants on the residence. During the process, two persons of interest were arrested and charged with unrelated offenses. The two individuals, whose names were not released by the sheriff, are held in custody at the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

During one of the searches on Wednesday, Sheriff Keesaman said human remains were discovered and in a prepared news release on Tuesday, the name of the deceased has not been released pending further investigation and identification.

Assisting the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation are St. Joseph and Cameron Police departments, Country Club Village Police, Andrew County Sheriff’s Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

