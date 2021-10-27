Audio: What you need to know if you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card

State News October 27, 2021October 27, 2021 KTTN News
Coronavirus or COVID Vaccination Record or Card
Some Missouri businesses are requiring workers to get their coronavirus vaccination and provide proof.

If you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card, there is a solution. Lisa Cox, communications director with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, says the department can get you a record.

 

 

Cox says the provider that gave you the vaccination might also be able to get you a vaccination record. To get a copy of the record, visit the Missouri Stops COVID website.

