Audio: What you need to know if you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card

Some Missouri businesses are requiring workers to get their coronavirus vaccination and provide proof.

If you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card, there is a solution. Lisa Cox, communications director with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, says the department can get you a record.

Cox says the provider that gave you the vaccination might also be able to get you a vaccination record. To get a copy of the record, visit the Missouri Stops COVID website.

Photo by Adam Gethin on Unsplash