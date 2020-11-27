Audio: Wayne Kleinschmidt offers advice to veterans needing assistance in filing VA claims

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

Veterans Service Officer Wayne Kleinschmidt helps veterans file VA claims and appeals and says having a copy of VA and civilian medical records helps when filing those claims.

Kleinschmidt sometimes speaks on behalf of veterans and families about conditions they cannot express themselves. He knows what to ask when dealing with claims. He has to keep records and advises veterans to keep copies of all communications with the VA.

Veterans can go back once a year for review if they are receiving VA compensation. They might be able to do it sooner if a health condition gets worse.

Kleinschmidt notes it is never too late to file for VA compensation, however, he suggests that someone getting out of the military with a health concern or injury get it documented as soon as possible. This helps set a baseline.

If a veteran receives a 0% rating, it does not mean he or she is denied.

Contact Kleinschmidt for more information at 660-359-2078.

