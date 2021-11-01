Audio: The number of deadly crashes involving motorcyclists spike in Missouri during 2021

The number of motorcyclists killed this year in traffic crashes has increased 30-percent compared to last year in Missouri. Jon Nelson, with the Missouri Transportation Department, says about 139 people riding helmetless have died so far in 2021, compared to 118 last year.

In 2020, Governor Parson signed a bill into law that lets some Missourians ride their motorcycles without a helmet. Under the law, those 26 or older can drive helmetless if they’re covered by a health insurance policy or other forms of insurance that would provide them with medical benefits for injuries as a result of a crash.