Audio: Northwest Missouri State University launches online cannabis course available to anyone

Northwest Missouri State University launches online cannabis course available to anyone

Local News November 9, 2021
Marijuana
As the state’s medical marijuana industry continues to grow, Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville has launched an online cannabis education program that is available to anyone – not just students enrolled at the school. The school is teaming up with Green Flower, a cannabis education platform, to offer non-credit certifications. Daniel Kalef, with Green Flower, says the company created these programs after hearing from the industry.

 

 

The university is teaming up with Green Flower, a cannabis education platform, to offer non-credit certifications. Daniel Kalef, with Green Flower, says cannabis skills are in demand in Missouri.

 

 

Kalef says it does not plan to offer this partnership with any other Missouri colleges or universities.

