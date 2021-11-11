Audio: North Central Missouri College participates in National Roll Call to honor Veterans

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College joined colleges and universities across the country in the National Roll Call on November 11, 2021, for Veterans Day. During NCMC’s roll call event on the campus in Trenton, 11 individuals read the names of 451 veterans and active duty members with ties to NCMC, Trenton Junior College, and/or the local community.

Trustee Chris Hoffman spoke at the event. He said that each year since 2011, the National Roll Call project has helped make Veterans Day a special day of appreciation and reflection on college campuses.

Trustee, Doctor John Holcomb said he thought it was important to remember the significance and importance of Veterans Day.

Holcomb noted World War 2 started about two decades later.

NCMC Student Senate President Makayla Eads welcomed attendees to the event. The National Guard Show Me Gold Color Guard presented the colors with leader Staff Sergeant Johnny Palmer. English Instructor Amy Guthrie sang the National Anthem.

NCMC also participated in the National Moment of Silence.

(Audio courtesy NCMC)

