Some Missouri middle and high school teachers will be participating in an upcoming virtual program designed to create a more positive learning environment. Dr. Christi Bergin, with the University of Missouri, says a group of researchers will discuss prosocial behavior techniques – to boost student outcomes and reduce teacher stress. She says the practices are a key component of career readiness.

Hundreds of teachers from around the state who reach about 26,000 students will be part of the partnership. The first session begins October 27 and teachers can sign up by visiting this link.

