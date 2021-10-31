Audio: Musical Weekend in Chillicothe to feature public performances and Master Classes from Doyle Dykes and Andy Leftwich

National recording artists Doyle Dykes and Andy Leftwich will appear at events in Chillicothe the weekend of November 20th and 21st. The Musical Weekend is presented by the Chillicothe Area Arts Council.

In a recent interview on KTTN, Dykes said he has loved guitar since he was a child.

He grew up in a church, and he explained he truly became a Christian at age 11.

He said a sailor who visited the church could play guitar like Chet Atkins and taught Dykes some things on guitar.

Atkins, Jerry Reed, and Merle Travis were influential in Dykes’s career.

Dykes called himself “blessed” to have gotten to be around and know his heroes.

Dykes’s daughter was recording a record about 20 years ago and wanted Leftwich to play on it. That is when Dykes and Leftwich met personally.

Leftwich got his start on the professional scene with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. Dykes said there is no one better to work with or for than Skaggs. Artists who do, learn a lot because Skaggs’s level of musicianship is high.

Dykes called Leftwich one of the best musicians he has ever seen.

Master classes with Doyle Dykes and Andy Leftwich will be offered as part of the Chillicothe Area Arts Council’s Musical Weekend. The classes will be at the Chillicothe Comfort Inn and Suites November 20th from 10 o’clock to noon. Participants can choose either artist.

Dykes said if he had the opportunity, he would sit in on Leftwich’s class.

Dykes will show a lot of right hand techniques in his own master class.

Dykes will also show what he learned from Merle Haggard and Chet Atkins.

Each class is limited to 25 persons and costs $50 per person.

Doyle Dykes and Andy Leftwich will play the Music of Christmas at a Chillicothe Area Arts Council season performance at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center November 20th at 3 o’clock in the afternoon. That costs $20 for adults and $10 for students in kindergarten through college. Season ticket holders will be admitted for free with their season tickets.

Up-Close with Doyle Dykes and Andy Leftwich is also planned at the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe November 21st. Doors will open at 5 o’clock, and the music will start at 6 o’clock. Tickets cost $25 per person or $150 for a table of eight.

Ticket and general information about the events can be obtained by calling Chillicothe Area Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer at the arts office at 660-646-1173.