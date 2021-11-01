Audio: MU School of Medicine to study COVID treatment, including Ivermectin

The University of Missouri School of Medicine has joined a nationwide study to evaluate medications to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Missourinet’s Joey Parker has details.

MU’s Department of Emergency Medicine is set to examine repurposed medications, meaning meds already approved by the FDA for other conditions, but the researchers are also looking into the controversial drug Ivermectin, which the FDA says people should not use it to treat or prevent COVID.

Researchers say there currently are no approved prescription medications that can be given easily at home to treat mild-to-moderate COVID before it worsens.

MU researchers hope to help change that.