Audio: Missouri’s medical marijuana program reaches its first year of retail sales

Missouri’s medical marijuana industry is optimistic about the future after the first year of retail sales in the state.

A St. Louis-area cancer patient made the first legal marijuana purchase on October 17th, 2020 at a dispensary in Manchester. Andrew Mullins of the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade) says the industry has created more than five thousand jobs and generated an anticipated $200,000,000 in annual revenue. State health officials have approved 152 dispensaries, 45 growing sites, and 37 cultivation sites.

There are more than 146,000 medical cannabis patients and caregivers enrolled in Missouri’s program. More license holders are expected later this year and in 2022.