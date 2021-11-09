Audio: Missouri’s longest standing police chief speaks against Second Amendment Preservation Act

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Missouri is making national news once again, this time regarding a controversial gun law.

You may remember back in June when Governor Mike Parson signed into law the Second Amendment Preservation Act. Missourinet’s Joey Parker recaps what the act means and why it has some pro-gun rights supporters speaking out against it.

The chief says the law benefits criminals and puts law enforcement in danger of a $50,000 penalty per violation. The co-sponsors of the legislation say they are confident of their chances when the case comes before the Missouri state supreme court.

