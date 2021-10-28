Audio: Missouri works to get statewide prescription drug monitoring program off the ground

Missouri is working to get its statewide prescription drug monitoring program off the ground. The Legislature passed and Governor Parson signed a bill into law this year, making Missouri the last state in the country to put a program on the books that keeps track of prescription drugs. Greg Gilmore, owner of Grand Pharmacy in northeast Missouri’s Hannibal, says the database will help to put a stop to people trying to fill fake prescriptions and doctor shopping.

The law states patient information won’t be provided to law enforcement, prosecutors, or regulatory bodies for purposes not allowed under federal health care information privacy laws.

Greg Gilmore, owner of Grand Pharmacy in northeast Missouri’s Hannibal, says he hopes the program will monitor prescriptions in real-time.

Palmyra police chief Eddie Bouge says he thinks the database will help to prevent people from trying to fill fake prescriptions. Missouri is the last state in the country to adopt the system.