Audio: Missouri Western State University requiring masks again, effective immediately

A Missouri University is requiring masks again, effective immediately.

Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy announced the decision in a message to everyone on the St. Joseph campus. Kennedy says the decision was made after the university COVID-19 response team reviewed the coronavirus data for the greater St. Joseph area, observing increases in case numbers, positivity rates, and hospitalizations in recent weeks. Kennedy added that if conditions change, so could the policy.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Western State University social media)