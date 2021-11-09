Audio: Missouri Recycling Association Executive Director speaks at annual meeting of Green Hills Regional Planning Commission

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Missouri Recycling Association Executive Director Angie Powell spoke at the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission’s Annual Meeting at the Trenton Rock Barn on November 9, 2021. The meeting also included an award presentation and an election of officers.

Powell said the Missouri Recycling Association has been around since the 1980s, is a 501(c)(3), and has a diverse membership with about 300 members. She reported the group hopes to bring back some activities it was doing before the pandemic and is looking at possibly restructuring programs.

Ultimately, Powell said people want to recycle.

Powell noted some communities have curbside and drop-off recycling programs.

During the award presentation, the Bright Futures Award went to Carroll County and Carrollton for working to get an Amtrak station in Carrollton to benefit the area.

The Job Seeker Resilience Award went to Megan Bohonsky of Marceline. She told her story of being a single mom with two children and overcoming obstacles to complete licensed practical nurse training. She received assistance through Workforce Development services offered through the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. Bohonsky currently works at the Life Care Center in Brookfield.

Former Executive Director Randy Railsback was recognized for his distinguished regional leadership. He served as director from 2002 until he started as the Eighth District State Representative earlier this year.

Chris May was recognized as serving as board chairman for at least 12 years. He decided to step down from the role.

A slate of officers was elected to the board. The officers are Chairman Robert Munden, Vice Chairman Phillip Ray, Secretary Jack Hodge, and Treasurer Ron Urton.

Executive Director Corinne Watts presented the annual report and year in review.

Great Northwest Day Event Coordinator Lisa Luke shared information about the 2022 Great Northwest Day at the Capitol. The event is scheduled to be in person in Jefferson City on February 1 and 2. The 2021 event was held virtually.

