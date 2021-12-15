Audio: Missouri counties challenging judge’s ruling that mask mandates are unconstitutional

December 15, 2021 KTTN News
Mask Mandate News Graphic
St. Louis and County and Jackson County are returning legal fire after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued to have the mask mandates effectively outlawed.

 

 

A Missouri judge last month invalidated many orders, including mask mandates, from the state Department of Health and Senior Services. The counties are appealing the ruling. If an appeal is granted, they ask that the ruling be put on hold pending the outcome of the case.

St. Louis County Executive, Sam Page,  says people who spread misinformation and – quote – bully our children and parents are a menace to society.  Attorney General Schmitt says wearing a mask or getting a vaccine should be a personal decision, never a mandate.

(Photo by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash)

