Audio: Missouri corrections employees to receive pay increase under Missouri House’s budget

The Missouri House has given final approval to an eight-million-dollar retention pay plan aimed at investing in wage increases in the Missouri Department of Corrections staff. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith praised the plan on the House floor during Thursday’s budget debate.

Frankford GOP State Representative Jim Hansen tells colleagues the plan will improve employee retention.

Missouri’s governor says the DOC has 11-thousand positions, making it the state’s largest agency. Governor Mike Parson says DOC employees are among the nation’s lowest-paid corrections professionals.

The House’s budget supports the governor’s plan to consolidate two prisons in northwest Missouri’s Cameron.