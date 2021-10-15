Audio: Medicare open enrollment begins for Missourians

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Medicare open enrollment period has opened; however, the window also comes with a safety warning.

Missourians eligible for Medicare are being urged by the state to review and choose a plan that works best. That window closes on December 7th.

The enrollment period offers Missourians a chance to change their Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans. The Department of Commerce and Insurance says the plan a person had last year, may no longer be the best plan this year. The department is also warning people to be aware of the dangers of fraud and identity theft. Enrollees are being reminded to never give their Medicare or Social Security numbers, banking, and credit card information to strangers, especially those offering unverifiable free services. Medicare has no door-to-door sales representatives, and agents cannot come to visit without an appointment.

People who have a Medicare or drug plan can call 1-800-MEDICARE and talk with a representative.

