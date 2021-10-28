Audio: Masks no longer required in St. Joseph schools

St. Joseph public school children will no longer have to wear masks in the classroom.

The St. Joseph School Board, in a surprise move, voted 5-to-2 to no longer require that masks be worn in the classroom. Masks still will be required on school buses due to a federal mandate. The move comes as a surprise. The St. Joseph School Board had agreed to drop the mandate once the Buchanan County COVID-19 positivity rate fell below five percent.

The St. Joseph Health Department reports the county positivity rate stands at 5-point-14 percent. Still coronavirus pandemic trends locally have been encouraging and the school board decided that the masked mandate was no longer necessary.