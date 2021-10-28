Audio: Masks no longer required in St. Joseph schools

State News October 28, 2021October 28, 2021 KTTN News
St. Joseph Missouri School District website
St. Joseph public school children will no longer have to wear masks in the classroom.

 

 

The St. Joseph School Board, in a surprise move, voted 5-to-2 to no longer require that masks be worn in the classroom. Masks still will be required on school buses due to a federal mandate. The move comes as a surprise. The St. Joseph School Board had agreed to drop the mandate once the Buchanan County COVID-19 positivity rate fell below five percent.

The St. Joseph Health Department reports the county positivity rate stands at 5-point-14 percent. Still coronavirus pandemic trends locally have been encouraging and the school board decided that the masked mandate was no longer necessary.

Tags

