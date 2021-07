Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Kirksville man from northern Missouri is recovering after losing his hand in a fireworks accident.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Kirksville police say a 30-year-old man was lighting fireworks in his hand when the explosive went off. He was transported by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, where he is in stable condition. His name hasn’t been released.

