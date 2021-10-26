Audio: Hawley pushing back against Biden’s vaccine mandates because of how religious exemptions are handled

Senator Josh Hawley is pushing against President Biden’s vaccine mandates – because of how they handle religious exemptions.

The guidance also allows agencies to determine if “the nature of the employee’s job may be such that no safety protocol other than vaccination is adequate.” Hawley says there must be more of a process, even a legal process to consider exemptions.

I think is just flatly unconstitutional. It is totally against the principles of this country, which is that if you have a sincere objection, you can go to court you can be heard and that if indeed it is sincere, and unless the government has the most compelling of interest, then the government has to accommodate you that is and that’s true. Whatever your religious background is, that’s been our practice in this country and it should be still.