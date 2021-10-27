Audio: Halloween dance to be held for individuals with special needs

A Halloween Dance will be held in Trenton on October 30, 2021, for individuals with special needs.

The Trenton High School Student Council will sponsor the event in the THS Commons that night from 7 to 9 p.m. Dave Burkeybile will be the disc jockey, with refreshments to be served that were donated by community members.

Those attending are encouraged to wear costumes as there will be a costume contest, and prizes will be awarded.

The Gifted Group is a self-advocacy group for individuals with special needs whose Advisor is Brenda Thorne, she says she expects the dance on October 30 to be a good time.