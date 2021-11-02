Audio: “Falling back” should remind Missourians of safety says Missouri State Fire Marshal

Three out of five home fire deaths happen in homes without working smoke alarms.

As we approach Daylight Saving Time this weekend, Missouri’s state fire marshal is reminding us to protect ourselves and our families. State Fire Marshal Tim Bean is asking that you use the clock-changing occasion to make sure you have working smoke alarms and to test the batteries.

The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.

Marshal Bean says to be very careful with space heaters too, which are a factor in about 43 percent of home heating-related fires and 85 percent of related deaths. Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from those heaters.