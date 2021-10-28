Audio: Don’t count on natural immunity to protect you from COVID-19 long term

If you have had COVID-19, natural immunity only lasts so long. Lisa Cox, with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, says you cannot count on natural immunity to protect you long term. If you have had the virus but have not been vaccinated yet, Cox suggests getting immunized sooner rather than later.

She says you only need to wait until you are out of your isolation period or no longer symptomatic.

Cox says natural immunity in kids does not last nearly as long as it does in adults.