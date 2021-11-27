Audio: Cyber Monday could be a record-breaker in 2021

Cyber Monday could, and will likely be the biggest one yet. With the ease of clicking the buy button along with the continuing pandemic, it all could combine to form a perfect storm of buying on the internet.

In a year that saw more online shopping, Cyber Monday outperformed Black Friday in 2020. According to Comscore, 2020’s Cyber Monday hit almost $10 billion and it could be even higher this year as some Missouri businesses are getting in on the online action.

Techradar tracks Cyber Mondays and says the big sellers are Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, both in the number of things on sale and in the price cuts. The big tips when buying are to know what you’re looking for. If you’re looking for a new TV, know the size of screen you want to buy. Check-in early online and, be prepared to buy alternatives. Techradar says to keep an open mind and it pays off to be brand agnostic.