Audio: Close to 13,000 people have been enrolled in expanded Medicaid

State News November 3, 2021
Medicaid
Close to 13,000 people have been enrolled in expanded Medicaid in Missouri, according to the Department of Social Services.

 

 

In 2020, a majority of Missouri voters passed a ballot measure to expand the government-funded health insurance to about 275-thousand low-income adult residents. The benefits include primary and preventive care, emergency services, prescription drugs, and substance use disorder treatment. Through the American Rescue Plan, Missouri will be eligible to receive an estimated 968-million-dollars in additional federal funding for its Medicaid program over the next two years.

