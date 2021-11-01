Audio: Case adding greater protections for rape survivors heads to Missouri Supreme Court

A case heads to the Missouri Supreme Court this week about a state law adding greater protections for sexual assault survivors.

The Missouri Supreme Court will hear a case Tuesday about a 2020 law known as the “Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights”. The law streamlines the testing and tracking of rape kits and outlines rights about medical examinations, forensic evidence as well as interviews. Missouri Public Defender System Director Mary Fox, several public defenders, and some of their clients say the bill is unconstitutional. They argue the bill violates fair trial rights, free speech, and other things. A lower court ruled the measure to be unconstitutional.