Public school students in Missouri would be able to study the Bible as an elective if a pre-filed bill (SB684) in the State Senate becomes law.

Democrat Karla May of St. Louis is sponsoring the proposal. A summary of the bill on the Senate’s website says the courses would not “endorse, favor, promote, or show hostility” to other religions or nonreligions. They would instead focus on such things as literary style, history, and impacts on society. Missouri’s legislative session begins next month.