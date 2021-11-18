Audio: Ameren tells customers to be on alert for scams, especially during the holidays

State News November 18, 2021November 18, 2021 KTTN News
Scam Alert
It’s easy to get distracted during the holidays but Ameren Missouri is warning its customers to be on alert to scammers. Scammers are getting very sophisticated with scams coming in many forms such as phone calls, text messages, in person, and online tactics. They try to get your personal info and money.  Maria Gomez is Ameren’s security supervisor.

 

 

Gomez is Ameren’s security supervisor and says she can’t stress enough, that even if the call sounds like it’s coming from Ameren it still could still be a scam call.

 

 

One of the most common scams is a threat to disconnect or shut off service if a customer fails to make an immediate payment – typically using a prepaid card or a cash app. Ameren says it never does that.

