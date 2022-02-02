Audio: A man said he killed another during an argument about household chores

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

One person is dead in Missouri, and another is accused of killing the victim over a fight about household chores.

Mycheal Emerson reportedly told police he and the victim were fighting about chores when he punched and strangled the person. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says video of the violence was caught on Emerson’s cell phone, complete with the victim on the floor gasping for air.

The 46-year-old Emerson is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and is jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

